About this product
About this strain
write a review
Half Pint is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Face Off OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, talkative, and relaxed. Half Pint has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Half Pint, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item