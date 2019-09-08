About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, High Five is an homage to the famous ski run in Tahoe, and it crosses Tahoe OG with Do-Si-Dos. Plants grow strong and tall with wonderfully resinous buds, and the high is potent and sedating. Remember to wait until after you’re on the chairlift to consume High Five, or you might never leave the lodge.
High Five effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
50% of people report feeling paranoid
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
