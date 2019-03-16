About this product
About this strain
High School Sweetheart effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!