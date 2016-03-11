About this strain
Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.
Hurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
