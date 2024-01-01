Hand selecting the highest quality batches of traditionally dried and cured cannabis flower, Canamo’s 100% nug-run Badders and Sauces are the highest quality cured concentrates available. Cured Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options. Available in both Cured and Live formats, Canamo’s Sauce is our flagship SKU for consumers prioritizing terpene content and flavor-forward extracts. Our Sauce has an inviting display of THCa crystalline, saturated in incredibly aromatic and flavorful HTE (high terpene extract), allowing users the ability to customize their concentrate experience. o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 90% Total Cannabinoids o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 85% Total Cannabinoids o AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 400f – 595f o PRO TIP: Use a “scoop” style dab tool to custom tailor the ratio of THCa Crystalline and HTE when dabbing Canamo Sauce.
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers. Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.