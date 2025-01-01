About this product
Last Supper Cured Badder 3g
Canamo ConcentratesSolvent
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Last Supper potency is higher THC than average.
Last Supper is a hybrid weed strain bred by Solfire Gardens from a genetic cross of God’s Flower x Bahama Mama (God’s Flower is a cut of Exotic Genetix’s Goudaberry). This exceptional strain was a rarity for years, but Solfire has brought it back with a new family of crosses released February 2025 as the Last Supper box set. This strain works well for both flower and hash, with a unique blend of cheesy, tropical fruit, and gassy notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Last Supper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
