About this product
About this strain
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!