Refined Hash Oil (RHO) is Canamo’s hydrocarbon version of the ever popular “Rick Simpson Oil” (RSO). Similar to RSO, our RHO is fully activated through decarboxylation, allowing consumers the same flexibility of delivery methods as RSO (including edible delivery). Canamo’s RHO still contains some of the non-cannabinoid constituents associated with RSO (e.g. fats & lipids) which aid in the product’s bioavailability; however, an important distinction is that our RHO is processed in a cleaner and safer manner through the hydrocarbon extraction process, without sacrificing the elevated potency of the finished oil. One syringe of Canamo RHO can equate to roughly 900+ mg of activated cannabinoids, so please remember to always medicate responsibly and start small. Available in 1.0g syringes.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: Although clean and potent, the Canamo crew recommends the *RHO be ingested vs. dabbed like a normal concentrate.
*PRO TIP: Slowly/slightly warm up the glass syringe to manipulate the viscosity of Canamo’s RHO for easier and more precise dosing.

Lemon OG, also known as "Lemon OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. Anything this skunky indica-hybrid lacks in longevity, it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

