London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
