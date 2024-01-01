London Pound Mints Live Sauce 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Starting with premium Sonoran Roots fresh frozen flower as input material, our live resin concentrates are best in class in Arizona. The material selection and harvest process are deeply collaborative between the Canamo extraction team and Sonoran Roots cultivation teams. This diligent oversight ensures only the highest quality, terpene-rich material is used for our Live Resin product line. Live Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options. Available in both Cured and Live formats, Canamo’s Sauce is our flagship SKU for consumers prioritizing terpene content and flavor-forward extracts. Our Sauce has an inviting display of THCa crystalline, saturated in incredibly aromatic and flavorful HTE (high terpene extract), allowing users the ability to customize their concentrate experience.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 85% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 400f – 595f
*PRO TIP: Use a “scoop” style dab tool to custom tailor the ratio of THCa Crystalline and HTE when dabbing Canamo Sauce.

About this strain

London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
