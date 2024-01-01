Starting with premium Sonoran Roots fresh frozen flower as input material, our live resin concentrates are best in class in Arizona. The material selection and harvest process are deeply collaborative between the Canamo extraction team and Sonoran Roots cultivation teams. This diligent oversight ensures only the highest quality, terpene-rich material is used for our Live Resin product line. Live Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options. Available in both Cured and Live formats, Canamo’s Sauce is our flagship SKU for consumers prioritizing terpene content and flavor-forward extracts. Our Sauce has an inviting display of THCa crystalline, saturated in incredibly aromatic and flavorful HTE (high terpene extract), allowing users the ability to customize their concentrate experience.

*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 90% Total Cannabinoids

*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 85% Total Cannabinoids

*AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes

*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 400f – 595f

*PRO TIP: Use a “scoop” style dab tool to custom tailor the ratio of THCa Crystalline and HTE when dabbing Canamo Sauce.

