Melted Strawberries Cured Badder 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
Hybrid
Strain rating:

About this product

Hand selecting the highest quality batches of traditionally dried and cured cannabis flower, Canamo’s 100% nug-run Badders and Sauces are the highest quality cured concentrates available. Cured Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options.
Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
