About this product
About this strain
write a review
Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item