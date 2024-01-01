With a 0.5g capacity and the variety that comes with being able to use a Universal c-cell battery, our ceramic core 510 thread 100% Live Resin Vape Cartridge excels at absorbing extracts, creating a substantial contact area for the live resin vape oil to allow for as small or as big of a hit as the user desires. The outcome is a smooth, flavorful draw with a reduced risk of the all too common “dry hit”. Utilizing the same, 100% live resin only oil as our AIO cartridges, and the best available 510 hardware, Canamo’s 510 Live Resin Vape has redefined reliability, assuring a dependable and satisfying vaping experience every single time.

*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids

*AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes

*PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our 510-thread hardware, we recommend taking 4-6 second hits with a steady pull and allowing a minimum of 5 seconds between each hit. Prolonged hits and frequent use of the 510 thread can lead to dry hits and an increased risk of oil leakage. If you prefer flavor-focused vaping, it's advisable to use a 2.3-2.6v battery, while for larger draws, we recommend a battery set at 3.2-3.5v.

