About this strain
Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.
Moonshine Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.