The pinnacle of a Live Resin vaping experience, our custom designed and engineered “All-in-One” (AIO) Live Resin vapes featuring Ultra Ceramic Coil Technology by uKera paired with 100% live resin extract (zero distillate and zero additives of any kind). Say goodbye to traditional cotton wicked coils and embrace the genuine, unadulterated flavor unlocked by our cutting-edge hardware. Its sleek, ergonomic design boasts a 1.0g capacity, and integrates modern convenience through USB-C rechargeability and a breath activated inhalation system. Designed to prevent clogs utilizing a bypass air channel to ensure uniform heating, the result is a quality vapor output, perfectly capturing the essence of your favorite Sonoran Roots flower strains all the way down to the last hit. AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our AIO hardware, we recommend taking 5 second hits with a slow and steady pull for the optimal flavor and effects.
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers. Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.