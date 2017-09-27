OG Kush Live Resin Vape 500mg

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

With a 0.5g capacity and the variety that comes with being able to use a Universal c-cell battery, our ceramic core 510 thread 100% Live Resin Vape Cartridge excels at absorbing extracts, creating a substantial contact area for the live resin vape oil to allow for as small or as big of a hit as the user desires. The outcome is a smooth, flavorful draw with a reduced risk of the all too common “dry hit”. Utilizing the same, 100% live resin only oil as our AIO cartridges, and the best available 510 hardware, Canamo’s 510 Live Resin Vape has redefined reliability, assuring a dependable and satisfying vaping experience every single time.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes
*PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our 510-thread hardware, we recommend taking 4-6 second hits with a steady pull and allowing a minimum of 5 seconds between each hit. Prolonged hits and frequent use of the 510 thread can lead to dry hits and an increased risk of oil leakage. If you prefer flavor-focused vaping, it's advisable to use a 2.3-2.6v battery, while for larger draws, we recommend a battery set at 3.2-3.5v.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
