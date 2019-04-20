About this product
About this strain
From Humboldt Seed Organization, OGKZ crosses a 3rd generation Zkittlez from Family Seeds with OGKB (OG Kush Breath). Dense purple buds come loaded with tasty trichomes and orange pistils. OGKZ is a great choice for extraction, making for tasty dabs. If you’re a fan of the tasty Zkittlez, try out this great cross.
OGKZ effects
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.