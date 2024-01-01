Punch Breath Cured Badder 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Hand selecting the highest quality batches of traditionally dried and cured cannabis flower, Canamo’s 100% nug-run Badders and Sauces are the highest quality cured concentrates available. Cured Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options.
Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

Punch Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain, a cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. The result is a pungent, tangy and earthy smelling strain that tastes like sweet berries swirled inside of cookie dough. Hello! After dinner indulgence, anyone? Smokers love Punch Breath because a strong head high and body high come at you almost immediately. Like the name suggests, you get "punched" by its strong effects. The high is relaxing, uplifting, tingly and blissed out. Punch Breath is a pretty cannabis flower, light green, lots of hairs spanning red, orange and purple, and absolutely frosty with trichomes. THC is in the super-potent range, hovering around 30%. This strain is not for low tolerance or beginner smokers. Do not choose Punch Breath for your inexperienced canna-curious friend!

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item