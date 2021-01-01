About this product

Canamo Concentrates THC vape cartridges bring you a very effective and discrete way to medicate on the go. Canamo utilizes the highest quality vape components including glass cartridges and ceramic atomizers. The 510 threading on the cartridge allows for universal compatibility with most batteries on the market. These high-quality cartridges are paired with premium THC distillate, and a flavorful blend of terpenes sure to please the pallet along with the mind and body by encouraging the entourage effect. We specifically avoided using any cuts like MCT, PEG, VG, or PG to retain the true purity and quality of THC distillate and terpenes.