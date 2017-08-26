About this product
Purple Diesel R.H.O. 1g
Canamo ConcentratesIngestible
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:GigglyEuphoricHappy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Purple Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Sour Diesel. Purple Diesel produces energizing effects that are uplifting and focused. This strain is is known to cause feelings of euphoria and fits of giggles. Purple Diesel tastes sour, with a fuel-like aroma. Growers say this strain has dense, dark purple buds and comes with an early flowering time of around 8 weeks. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to depression and stress.
