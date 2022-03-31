About this product
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.