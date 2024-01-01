With a 0.5g capacity and the variety that comes with being able to use a Universal c-cell battery, our ceramic core 510 thread 100% Live Resin Vape Cartridge excels at absorbing extracts, creating a substantial contact area for the live resin vape oil to allow for as small or as big of a hit as the user desires. The outcome is a smooth, flavorful draw with a reduced risk of the all too common “dry hit”. Utilizing the same, 100% live resin only oil as our AIO cartridges, and the best available 510 hardware, Canamo’s 510 Live Resin Vape has redefined reliability, assuring a dependable and satisfying vaping experience every single time. *AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids *AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes *PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our 510-thread hardware, we recommend taking 4-6 second hits with a steady pull and allowing a minimum of 5 seconds between each hit. Prolonged hits and frequent use of the 510 thread can lead to dry hits and an increased risk of oil leakage. If you prefer flavor-focused vaping, it's advisable to use a 2.3-2.6v battery, while for larger draws, we recommend a battery set at 3.2-3.5v.
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers. Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.