Rainbow Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Rainbow Belts. The effects of this strain are relatively unknown. Rainbow Cake's lineage leads us to believe it may provide an evenly balanced high. Different cuts of Rainbow Cake may be more potent than others, with some topping out at 24% THC. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and inflammation. In terms of flavor and aroma, you can expect Rainbow Cake to taste creamy and cakey, with sweet undertones of vanilla and citrus. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.