About this product
About this strain
Rocket Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!