Badder production begins with a thorough material input selection process and is followed by the post-production implementation of “low-temp” purging parameters and a technical agitation of the refined oil. The combination of these factors ensures that the texture of the finished concentrate is the “cake batter” or “ frosting” like consistency that dabbers everywhere have grown to love. Canamo badder is incredibly easy to work with, making it a great option for anyone wanting better precision in dosing their dabs or greater efficiency in rationing their stash. This Premier Tier extract can be purchased in both Cured and Live varieties.

