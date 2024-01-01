The pinnacle of a Live Resin vaping experience, our custom designed and engineered “All-in-One” (AIO) Live Resin vapes featuring Ultra Ceramic Coil Technology by uKera paired with 100% live resin extract (zero distillate and zero additives of any kind). Say goodbye to traditional cotton wicked coils and embrace the genuine, unadulterated flavor unlocked by our cutting-edge hardware. Its sleek, ergonomic design boasts a 1.0g capacity, and integrates modern convenience through USB-C rechargeability and a breath activated inhalation system. Designed to prevent clogs utilizing a bypass air channel to ensure uniform heating, the result is a quality vapor output, perfectly capturing the essence of your favorite Sonoran Roots flower strains all the way down to the last hit.

AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids

AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes

PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our AIO hardware, we recommend taking 5 second hits with a slow and steady pull for the optimal flavor and effects.

Show more