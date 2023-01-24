RHO is Canamo’s hydrocarbon spin on the popular product commonly referred to as “Rick Simpson Oil”. Similar to RSO, the extract is fully activated through the process of decarboxylation, allowing the consumer to enjoy the same flexibility of delivery methods as any RSO product in today’s market. The acronym stands for "Refined Hash Oil”, as the extract is processed with the intention of producing a cleaner and safer alternative to any true RSO based product. However, Canamo’s RHO still contains some of the non-cannabinoid constituents associated with RSO (i.e. fats and lipids) to aid in the product’s bioavailability but does so without sacrificing the elevated potency of the finished oil. One syringe of Canamo RHO can equate to roughly 900+ mg of activated cannabinoids so please remember to always medicate responsibly!