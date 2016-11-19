About this strain
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.
Strawberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
