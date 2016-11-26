About this product
Strawberry Haze R.H.O. 1g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Strawberry Haze, also known as "Arjan's Strawberry Haze," was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. Strawberry Haze is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.
