Strawberry Haze Shatter 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Shatter derives its name for the shelf stable consistency of the finished product, which can be broken off or “shattered”. Shatter with a higher-than-average terpene content, however, can become a more tacky or malleable consistency, referred to as “pull & snap”. Canamo’s Shatter is a visually appealing yet affordable concentrate which provides a multitude of sedative qualities. Available in 1.0g and 3.0g slabs.
o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f
o PRO TIP: For easier workability with stable shatter, warm up the tip of your dab tool before trying to break off your ideal dab.

About this strain

Strawberry Haze, also known as "Arjan's Strawberry Haze," was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. Strawberry Haze is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
Notice a problem?Report this item