About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Strawberry Limeade effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Limeade potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Limeade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Strawberry Limeade is 28.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Strawberry Limeade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Limeade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Limeade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item