About this product
Canamo's Live Resin Vapes are made with 100% live resin (no distillate or added terpenes used). Canamo’s live resin vapes are formulated from 100% Sonoran Roots fresh-frozen cannabis. These carts remain true to the individual strain's terpene profile and effects. You can find Canamo Live Resin Vapes in sativa, indica and hybrid varieties across the valley.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
State License(s)
00000109ESVM44878444