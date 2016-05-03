About this product
Sugar Shack is a moderate, indica-dominant hybrid. Great for nighttime or evening use, this strain provides users with a mild head and body-heavy sensation. Be careful, though, because too much Sugar Shack will put you right to sleep. If you’re looking to increase appetite, Sugar Shack is also a great strain to try. Like its name suggests, this strain features a slightly sweet taste and scent that verges on piney and herbal. A good strain for beginning cannabis users, Sugar Shack is mild yet gets the job done.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.