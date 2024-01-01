About this product
About this strain
Sunset Mac is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset and Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Qwest Reserve, Sunset Mac is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunset Mac effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunset Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sunset Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, violet, and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunset Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.