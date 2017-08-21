About this strain
Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.
Tardis effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
57% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
