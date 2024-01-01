The Woah AIO Live Resin Vape 1000mg

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The pinnacle of a Live Resin vaping experience, our custom designed and engineered “All-in-One” (AIO) Live Resin vapes featuring Ultra Ceramic Coil Technology by uKera paired with 100% live resin extract (zero distillate and zero additives of any kind). Say goodbye to traditional cotton wicked coils and embrace the genuine, unadulterated flavor unlocked by our cutting-edge hardware. Its sleek, ergonomic design boasts a 1.0g capacity, and integrates modern convenience through USB-C rechargeability and a breath activated inhalation system. Designed to prevent clogs utilizing a bypass air channel to ensure uniform heating, the result is a quality vapor output, perfectly capturing the essence of your favorite Sonoran Roots flower strains all the way down to the last hit.
AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
AVERAGE TERPENE CONTENT: 5% - 10% Total Terpenes
PRO TIP: For the best vaping experience using our AIO hardware, we recommend taking 5 second hits with a slow and steady pull for the optimal flavor and effects.

About this strain

The Woah is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wojo Mints and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Woah is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Woah features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Woah typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about The Woah’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woah, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Shop products
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
