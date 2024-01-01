About this product
About this strain
The Woah is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wojo Mints and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Woah is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Woah features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Woah typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about The Woah’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woah, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
