From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
58% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
