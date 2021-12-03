About this product
Live Resin concentrates are crafted using only “live” cannabis starting material. In order to be considered “live” cannabis, the input material for the concentrate must be frozen immediately upon being harvested, properly packaged and stored in preparation of extraction. The “fresh-frozen” cannabis retains the most volatile and exclusive terpenes, which are commonly lost during the typical dry/cure processes of commercial cannabis cultivation. The retention of these volatile constituents translates into an incredible extracted oil with an unparalleled representation of the starting materials cannabinoid and flavor profiles.
About this strain
Tropical Heat effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
State License(s)
00000109ESVM44878444