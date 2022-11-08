About this product
Badder production begins with a thorough material input selection process and is followed by the post-production implementation of “low-temp” purging parameters and a technical agitation of the refined oil. The combination of these factors ensures that the texture of the finished concentrate is the “cake batter” or “ frosting” like consistency that dabbers everywhere have grown to love. Canamo badder is incredibly easy to work with, making it a great option for anyone wanting better precision in dosing their dabs or greater efficiency in rationing their stash. This Premier Tier extract can be purchased in both Cured and Live varieties.
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.
