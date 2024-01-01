White Grapes Live Badder 1g

by Canamo Concentrates
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Starting with premium Sonoran Roots fresh frozen flower as input material, our live resin concentrates are best in class in Arizona. The material selection and harvest process are deeply collaborative between the Canamo extraction team and Sonoran Roots cultivation teams. This diligent oversight ensures only the highest quality, terpene-rich material is used for our Live Resin product line. Live Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options. Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

White Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Snow White. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Grapes is renowned for its balanced effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis consumers. White Grapes is known to have a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers frequently report that White Grapes induces a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, White Grapes features flavors like sweet grapes, earthy undertones, and hints of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Grapes typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've experienced White Grapes, share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
