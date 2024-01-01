About this product
White Grapes Live Badder 3g
White Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Snow White. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Grapes is renowned for its balanced effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis consumers. White Grapes is known to have a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers frequently report that White Grapes induces a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, White Grapes features flavors like sweet grapes, earthy undertones, and hints of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Grapes typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've experienced White Grapes, share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.