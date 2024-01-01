White Truffle Cured Badder 3g

by Canamo Concentrates
Hybrid THC 24%
About this product

Hand selecting the highest quality batches of traditionally dried and cured cannabis flower, Canamo’s 100% nug-run Badders and Sauces are the highest quality cured concentrates available. Cured Resin SKUs are available in both 1.0g and 3.0g options.
Canamo’s most popular SKU, Badder is produced by utilizing low temp purging parameters coupled with a technical agitation of resin, resulting in a finished concentrate texture or consistency reminiscent of cake batter. Badder is easily worked and manipulated for precision in dosing dabs and greater efficiency in rationing their stash. Badder is available in both Cured and Live formats, and can be purchased in either 1.0g or 3.0g units.
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (LIVE): 85% - 95% Total Cannabinoids
*AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE (CURED): 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids
*IDEAL DAB TEMP: 500f – 600f
*PRO TIP: Don’t have a carb cap? Use the glass bottom of Canamo’s Badder container as a substitute for an improved dabbing experience.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canamo Concentrates
Canamo Concentrates
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

