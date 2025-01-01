About this product
Z-Face Live Badder 3g
About this product
About this strain
Z Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Face Off OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Z Face is known for its balanced effects that provide both a cerebral uplift and a relaxing body high. With a THC content of around 20%, Z Face is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Z Face's effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and relaxed. These effects make it a great choice for social situations or artistic endeavors. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Face when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Z Face features flavors like sweet berries, citrus, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Z Face typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. This strain's unique combination of effects and flavors has garnered a strong following among cannabis enthusiasts who seek a well-rounded experience. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Z Face, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.