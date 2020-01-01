CANAPA Edibles

CANAPA is a California-based medical cannabis company that offers high quality cannabis edibles. We are a team of health-conscious entrepreneurs and cannabis connoisseurs dedicated to creating healthy, cannabis infused products. For years, sugar has been a staple in cannabis edibles. We wanted to offer a savory option without the sugar. A healthy life is meaningful to all of us, and creating a solution was very important to us. Sugar has been scientifically proven to feed cancer cells and sickness, and because of this we wanted to provide an alternate option. Combining months of research, trial and error, and patient feedback, we are very proud of what we have created for the medical cannabis community. At CANAPA, it all starts with real, healthy, organic ingredients! We are very proud to say that our entire product line is free of sugar, gluten, and GMO’s. We aim to offer the highest quality infused edible experience for the health-conscious cannabis patient. Proper labeling and laboratory testing are very important to us, along with the quality of our cannabis. We hope you enjoy a higher healing experience!