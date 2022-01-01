Canavape CBD Additive 1200mg is ideal for those looking for a way to enhance 50:50 e-liquids with the benefits of pure CBD. This particularly versatile CBD additive is ultra high strength, offering 120mg of CBD per 1ml.



Our Canavape CBD Additive is an effective way to incorporate your desired CBD and CBG intake into your usual daily vaping habits – adding just 2ml of Canavape CBD Additive yields 240mg of pure CBD with pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids.



Easily transform your chosen e-liquid into a CBD vape with at least 120mg of CBD per 10ml of e-liquid by combining your favourite nicotine-free flavour with the Canavape CBD Vape Additive!



If using DIY e-liquids, just add the required volume of CBD additive into your PG quota. If adding Canavape CBD Vape Additive to another e-liquid, we recommend keeping your VG level at 50%. Please note, Canavape CBD Additives are intended for use with 50:50 ratio e-liquids.



