ECS Gold Drops® 3% from Canavape are an everyday strength multi-cannabinoid oil. Gold Drops® are palatable, convenient, and easy to take by placing Gold Drops CBD oil under the tongue. Daily usage will usually benefit the user within one to two weeks when used as suggested. CBD Gold Drops® contain both CBD and CBG, unlike many hemp extracts available.



Gold Drops® are designed to maintain, support, and optimise the endocannabinoid system and contain concentrated amounts of CBG (cannabigerol) alongside well-known cannabinoids such as CBD.



Each 30ML bottle of ECS® Gold Drops 3% contains 900mg total Cannabinoids with active CBD & CBG, which together truly enhance the entourage effect. The entourage effect refers to the combined effect of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other chemical compounds found within cannabis which work synergistically with one another.



- 3% Total Cannabinoids per bottle

- CBD & CBG in a palatable oil

- Free from THC – 100% non-psychoactive

- No herbicides, pesticides or chemicals

- Solvent and heavy metal-free

- The body’s endocannabinoid system or “ECS” works naturally to keep the body in a balanced state of homeostasis.



