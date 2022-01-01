ECS Gold Drops® 6% from Canavape are a high strength muti-cannabinoid oil. Gold Drops® are palatable, convenient and easy to take by placing Gold Drops under the tongue. Daily usage will usually benefit the user within one to two weeks when used as suggested. Gold Drops® contain both CBD & CBG unlike many hemp extracts available.



Gold Drops® are designed to maintain, support and optimise the endocannabinoid system and contain concentrated amounts of CBG (cannabigerol) alongside well known cannabinoids such as CBD.



Each 30ML bottle of ECS® Gold Drops 6% contains 1800mg total Cannabinoids with active CBD & CBG which together truly enhance the entourage effect. The entourage effect refers to the combined effect of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other chemical compounds within cannabis which work synergistically with one another.



- 6% Total Cannabinoids per bottle

- CBD & CBG in a palatable oil

- Free from THC – 100% non-psychoactive

- No herbicides, pesticides or chemicals

- Solvent and heavy metal-free



The body’s endocannabinoid system or “ECS” works naturally to keep the body in a balanced state of homeostasis.



We advise that you do not exceed 70MG CBD per day orally.



