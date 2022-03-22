Packed with the flavour of ripe berries and tangy citrus, the Canavape Pink Lemonade CBD E-Liquid tastes like summer!



Like the rest of Canavape’s fantastic e-liquid range, this fruity flavour contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg pure CBG – and, when used with a 50:50 PG/VG ratio, is perfect for use in your chosen electronic vaping device.



All Canavape products are third-party batch tested, ensuring each and every bottle of Canavape E-Liquid is produced to the highest standard.



