About this product
Packed with the flavour of ripe berries and tangy citrus, the Canavape Pink Lemonade CBD E-Liquid tastes like summer!
Like the rest of Canavape’s fantastic e-liquid range, this fruity flavour contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg pure CBG – and, when used with a 50:50 PG/VG ratio, is perfect for use in your chosen electronic vaping device.
All Canavape products are third-party batch tested, ensuring each and every bottle of Canavape E-Liquid is produced to the highest standard.
Like the rest of Canavape’s fantastic e-liquid range, this fruity flavour contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg pure CBG – and, when used with a 50:50 PG/VG ratio, is perfect for use in your chosen electronic vaping device.
All Canavape products are third-party batch tested, ensuring each and every bottle of Canavape E-Liquid is produced to the highest standard.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.