Canavape Vanilla Custard CBD E-Liquid is a moderately sweet CBD vape with a uniquely balanced vanilla flavour & just the right amount of custard. Bored of your desert CBD vape tasting bland? Try this, you will not be disappointed.



Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.



