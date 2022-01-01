About this product
Canavape Vanilla Custard CBD E-Liquid is a moderately sweet CBD vape with a uniquely balanced vanilla flavour & just the right amount of custard. Bored of your desert CBD vape tasting bland? Try this, you will not be disappointed.
Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.